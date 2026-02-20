Detained nephrologist Nasira Beishebaeva released under house arrest

Detained nephrologist Nasira Beishebaeva has been released under house arrest. Her lawyer, Evgeniya Krapivina, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the decision was made in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

On February 18, it was reported that nephrologist Nasira Beishebaeva had been detained. The staff of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare has appealed to President Sadyr Japarov with a request to conduct an objective, comprehensive, and fair review of the situation, in compliance with all legal provisions.