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Former Kara-Balta Mayor placed under house arrest

The Dzhayil District Court changed the pretrial detention measures for former Kara-Balta Mayor Mirlan Dzhekshenov and other defendants in the criminal case. The press service of the Chui Regional Court confirmed this information.

According to the court, the decision was made on March 5. The defendants have been released from custody and placed under house arrest.

«The case continues to be heard in the district court,» the press service reported.

The defendants were arrested on June 30, 2025. According to the State Committee for National Security, they are involved in the purchase of 17 Chinese-made buses at inflated prices for financial gain. According to the security service, an audit showed that the transaction resulted in losses to the state budget of more than 17 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/368080/
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