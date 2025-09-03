15:43
Accused of corruption head of Issyk-Kul district placed under house arrest

Previously detained head of Issyk-Kul district Zhaparbek Ormonov has been transferred to house arrest. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek confirmed the information.

The court made the corresponding decision on August 29. An investigator from the Ministry of Internal Affairs filed a motion to change the preventive measure.

Zhaparbek Ormonov was transferred from custody to house arrest until October 4.

The arrest of the head of Issyk-Kul district was reported in August. Then he was remanded in custody until September 4. Zhaparbek Ormonov is accused of corruption. The police did not report any details of the case.

Recall, Zhaparbek Ormonov was appointed head of the state administration of Issyk-Kul district in August 2023.
