Mudflows in Batken: Emergency Minister inspects response efforts

Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, Kanatbek Chynybaev, visited Batken district, where mudflows occurred, and assessed the situation on site, the ministry’s press service reported.

He traveled to Ak-Tatyr rural area, inspected the condition of the mudflow channel, and reviewed sites affected by the disaster. Particular attention was paid to residential houses that were inundated by mud.

The minister also met with local residents, listened to their proposals and views on riverbank reinforcement and ensuring the safe passage of mudflows. Following the inspection, specific instructions were given to relevant services.

An operative meeting was held on site with the participation of civil protection agencies, where measures to prevent similar emergencies in the future were discussed.

Cleanup operations in residential homes and adjacent plots are nearly complete. A special commission is currently assessing the damage caused.