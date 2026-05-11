Damage from mudflows in Batken region exceeds 20 million soms

The total damage caused by mudflows that swept through Batken region in April and May this year has reached 20.8 million soms. The figures were announced on May 10 during a meeting of the region’s civil protection service.

According to the authorities, the mudflows affected Leilek district, Batken district, and Kadamdzhai district, as well as the city of Kyzyl-Kiya. Residential homes and infrastructure were damaged as a result of the disaster.

Authorities stated that all houses affected by the mudflows have already been completely cleared and disinfected. Residents who had been temporarily evacuated to safe areas have returned to their homes.

At the same time, two families whose homes became uninhabitable were temporarily accommodated in available housing facilities.

The meeting was chaired by the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken region, Mamyrzhan Rakhimov. Participants were briefed on measures to prevent emergencies during the spring and summer period, avoid casualties, and reduce material damage.

Special attention was paid to eliminating the consequences of mudflows caused by heavy rains between April 30 and May 5 in Leilek, Batken, and Kadamdzhai districts, as well as in Kyzyl-Kiya.

In addition, due to rainfall recorded and forecast between May 7 and May 12, responsible services were instructed to keep personnel and equipment on standby and ensure the prompt implementation of necessary measures based on emergency warnings.

Powerful mudflows triggered by heavy rains hit Batken region in late April and early May. Ak-Tatyr rural district was particularly affected, where an emergency situation was declared. Due to the threat of flooding, 149 people were evacuated. Around 50 residential houses were flooded, and water entered 10 additional homes.