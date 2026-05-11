Mudflow in Aksy sweeps away car

A mudflow in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region carried away a vehicle following heavy rainfall.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, the incident occurred on May 10 at around 5 p.m. in the village of Mor-Bulak within the Uch-Korgon rural district. The mudflow came down through Ak-Sai canal.

At the time of the incident, five people were inside the car. All of them managed to escape in time, and no injured were reported.

Authorities also noted that the mudflow posed a threat to a nearby bridge. According to the head of the district emergency department, Kalganbek Nurbot uulu, the situation is currently under control.