Man detained in Bishkek for threatening with gun during road rage incident

A criminal case has been opened in Bishkek following an incident of hooliganism that occurred this morning at the intersection of Zhibek Zholu Avenue and Osmonkul Street. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district reported.

According to police, an unknown man, threatening another driver, entered into a conflict with him and then fled the scene. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During an operational search, law enforcement officers immediately identified the suspect. He turned out to be a citizen S.F., 51. He was taken to the investigative department of the district police department and, under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital.

The gas-pneumatic pistol used during the incident was also seized. The weapon has been sent for appropriate examination.

The necessary investigative actions are currently being carried out in this criminal case. The investigation is ongoing.

Police remind citizens of the need to comply with the law and resolve any conflicts exclusively within the legal framework. Threats, violence, and displaying weapons are criminal offenses.