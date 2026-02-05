4,429 incidents recorded in Kyrgyzstan for year, 313 people killed

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has summed up the results of 2025. First Deputy Minister Azamat Mambetov reported that 14 emergencies were recorded nationwide, resulting in 32 deaths and total material damage of 60.2 million soms. Compared with 2024, the consequences of major emergencies declined noticeably.

At the same time, the number of accidents—including household and man-made incidents not classified as major emergencies—increased. In 2025, a total of 4,429 such incidents were registered, up 16 percent year-on-year. These incidents claimed 313 lives, while material damage reached 2.03 billion soms, nearly double the 2024 figure.

The ministry’s press service noted that the key priorities for 2026 include strengthening preventive measures, improving the readiness of emergency response services, and introducing modern risk monitoring systems.