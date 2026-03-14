11:30
USD 87.45
EUR 100.09
RUB 1.10
English

Deputy head of Bailiffs Service found shot dead in car in Chon-Aryk

Kubanychbek Kapalov, deputy head of the Bailiffs Service under the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan, shot himself in Bishkek. Sources in law enforcement agencies reported.

According to their information, the incident occurred last night at around 11 p.m. An ambulance service reported that a man with a gunshot wound was found in a car near a banquet hall in the village of Chon-Aryk.

An investigative team was dispatched to the scene. The investigators identified the deceased as Kubanychbek Kapalov, deputy head of the Bailiffs Service at the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.
link: https://24.kg/english/365971/
views: 130
Print
Related
Man detained in Bishkek for threatening with gun during road rage incident
Kyrgyzstan investigates 70 workplace accidents since beginning of 2025
Girl bites off part of man’s tongue and lip during kiss in Manas city
Locomotive drives onto roadway in Balykchy: No casualties reported
Kyrgyzstani in Turkey gives birth and leaves newborn on terrace — baby dies
Girl dies after falling from amusement ride at Navoi Park in Osh
Knife attack at Vefa shopping mall: Woman and her husband barely survive
Red Book bear wanders into village in Aksy district
Emergencies Ministry rescuers help injured man in Ala-Archa Park
Rescuers evacuate man from Komsomol peak in Ala-Archa
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1 New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1
Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China
New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost
14 March, Saturday
10:30
Deputy head of Bailiffs Service found shot dead in car in Chon-Aryk Deputy head of Bailiffs Service found shot dead in car...
10:13
Section of Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart road to be temporarily closed
10:06
Cabinet amends procedure for exempting goods from FEZ from VAT
09:53
Work on repatriation of Kyrgyzstanis from the Middle East continues
09:48
Osh Mayor orders expedited road and bridge construction
13 March, Friday
20:46
Deputy Kurmankul Zulushev resigns from Parliament
20:41
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion
20:24
Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media