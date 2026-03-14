Deputy head of Bailiffs Service found shot dead in car in Chon-Aryk

Kubanychbek Kapalov, deputy head of the Bailiffs Service under the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan, shot himself in Bishkek. Sources in law enforcement agencies reported.

According to their information, the incident occurred last night at around 11 p.m. An ambulance service reported that a man with a gunshot wound was found in a car near a banquet hall in the village of Chon-Aryk.

An investigative team was dispatched to the scene. The investigators identified the deceased as Kubanychbek Kapalov, deputy head of the Bailiffs Service at the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.