63 people died in workplace accidents in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

According to the Labor Law Compliance and Oversight Service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic, 28 inspectors conducted 1,173 workplace inspections in 2025 and identified 1,885 violations of labor legislation.

As a result of these inspections, mandatory orders for correction were issued. Among the incidents, 161 people were injured, including 94 with serious injuries, and 63 people died.

Fines imposed totaled 8,838 million, of which 6,936 million have been paid.

Compensation to the families of deceased workers amounted to 111 million, while the total wages paid to employees reached 14,726 million.

In the course of its work, the service carried out 120 judicial expert sessions, 236 occupational safety training events, processed 1,306 written citizen appeals, and provided 6,541 oral consultations.

The service emphasizes that systematic labor law oversight aims to protect workers’ rights, improve labor discipline, and ensure safety in the workplace.