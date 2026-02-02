15:11
USD 87.45
EUR 104.39
RUB 1.16
English

63 people died in workplace accidents in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

According to the Labor Law Compliance and Oversight Service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic, 28 inspectors conducted 1,173 workplace inspections in 2025 and identified 1,885 violations of labor legislation.

As a result of these inspections, mandatory orders for correction were issued. Among the incidents, 161 people were injured, including 94 with serious injuries, and 63 people died.

Fines imposed totaled 8,838 million, of which 6,936 million have been paid.

Compensation to the families of deceased workers amounted to 111 million, while the total wages paid to employees reached 14,726 million.

In the course of its work, the service carried out 120 judicial expert sessions, 236 occupational safety training events, processed 1,306 written citizen appeals, and provided 6,541 oral consultations.

The service emphasizes that systematic labor law oversight aims to protect workers’ rights, improve labor discipline, and ensure safety in the workplace.
link: https://24.kg/english/360208/
views: 124
Print
Related
51 people die in workplace accidents in Kyrgyzstan over 9 months of 2025
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to provide mutual support in case of air accidents
City authorities with support of police stop work of Kum-Shagyl plant
Work in EAEU platform to be launched in Kyrgyzstan and Belarus - Tigran Sargsyan
Men work five hours more than women per week in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to regulate remote work
Kyrgyzstanis to have long working week
Deputies of Parliament pass 125 bills for a year
Prime Minister calls work of the Cabinet unsatisfactory
Priorities of new Cabinet - regions, agriculture, energy sector reform
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
2 February, Monday
14:41
63 people died in workplace accidents in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 63 people died in workplace accidents in Kyrgyzstan in...
14:33
Tashiev holds KRSU meeting: University announces new phase of modernization
13:54
Over 8.2 million trees and shrubs planted across Kyrgyzstan in 2025
11:45
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over 20 vehicles to medical workers in Naryn region
11:30
Kyrgyzstan increases budget funding for youth policy