Extension of ban on export of ferrous metal scrap from Kyrgyzstan proposed

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has proposed extending the temporary ban on the export of ferrous metal scrap and waste from Kyrgyzstan. A draft document has been submitted for public discussion.

According to the proposed Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution on the temporary ban on the export of ferrous metal scrap and waste, as well as ingots for remelting (charge ingots), the restriction would be extended for another six months. The ban applies to goods classified under the code 7204 of EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature.

Five major processing companies operate in the country with a total annual processing capacity of about 490,000 tons. In order to support metallurgical enterprises, the Cabinet of Ministers had previously introduced export customs duties on scrap and waste of non-ferrous and ferrous metals. However, these measures proved insufficient to reduce export volumes, the supporting document says.

The reintroduction of the ban will help meet the high demand for quality secondary metal scrap in the domestic market, the drafters noted.