Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans export of waste paper

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution imposing a temporary ban on the export of recoverable paper and cardboard (waste paper), classified under code 4707 of the EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature. The document will take effect in 15 days.

According to the resolution, the ban is for six months and will take effect three days after the document takes effect. The restriction does not apply to transit or to humanitarian aid provided by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission of the temporary ban. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is required to inform the CIS Executive Committee in accordance with established procedures.

The Customs and Border Services are required to take the necessary measures to prevent the illegal export of waste paper.