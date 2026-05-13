Issyk-Kul to host Central Asian Sailing Championship for the first time

The shores of Issyk-Kul Lake will host the first-ever Central Asian Sailing Championship. From May 16 to 21, the region’s top sailors will compete in Cholpon-Ata for the championship title, the Sailing Federation reported.

The competition will bring together athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan at the Cruise Yacht Club. The tournament is organized by the national Sailing Federation with the support of the Asian Sailing Federation (ASAF) and the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports.

The championship program includes a series of races in five international classes, ranging from children’s Optimist dinghies to high-speed Fareast-23 keelboats. An international panel of judges, including experts from Turkey, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan, will oversee the competition to ensure fair results.

President of the Sailing Federation Kanat Mamakeev said hosting the tournament marks an important step in developing sailing culture in the region. According to him, the championship will create new opportunities for young athletes and strengthen professional cooperation among neighboring countries.