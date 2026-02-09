10:01
Sadyr Japarov and Changpeng Zhao go freeride skiing in Jyrgalan

The President of Kyrgyzstan and the founder of Binance, the largest international cryptocurrency exchange, visited Jyrgalan.

During a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, Sadyr Japarov and Changpeng Zhao toured the complex. They then reviewed the construction of the all-season ski resort Ala-Too Resort, which unites three resort towns: Jyrgalan, Ak-Bulak, and Boz-Uchuk.

During the presentation, Azamat Kadyraliev, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration, outlined the project’s advantages, including the ski resort’s strategic location, environmental friendliness and sustainable development, investment attractiveness, and international level.

Construction of the modern ropeway infrastructure is currently underway. High-speed combined cable cars B1 and B2 will allow tourists to ascend the slopes in both comfortable cabins and open chairs.

The total area of ​​the ski cluster will be 3,916 hectares. The ski trails will stretch 260 kilometers, placing the Ala-Too Resort cluster among the top ten resorts in the world by length.

The complex will also feature a panoramic restaurant, conference rooms, a medical center, a stadium, an amphitheater, and recreational parks.

Construction of drinking water supply systems, design of treatment facilities, and installation of power lines are currently underway. Reconstruction of Karakol-Jyrgalan road has also begun.

Azamat Kadyraliev emphasized that during the project’s implementation, the state provides investors with a personalized approach and minimizes bureaucracy from the document preparation stage. He added that the construction of cable cars and private villas is scheduled to be completed in July, and the first phase of a large-scale project— Jyrgalan resort town—will open in December. Three-, four-, and five-star hotels will be built as early as next year.

Sadyr Japarov and Changpeng Zhao then went freeride skiing.

The Binance founder noted the unique beauty of the mountain landscapes and the clean air, emphasizing that he intends to recommend Kyrgyzstan as a vacation destination to his friends and partners.
