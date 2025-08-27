12-year education: New textbooks being shipped to regions of Kyrgyzstan

New textbooks prepared as part of the transition to 12-year education are being shipped to the regions of Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva told journalists.

According to her, at present, Uchkun OJSC is completing the release of teaching and methodological complexes in English for students of grades 3–9. The total circulation of these textbooks is 2 million copies.

«A whole series of textbooks is being prepared at once — this is our main achievement. In 2025, the state allocated 744 million soms for printing the textbooks,» Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said.

According to the Ministry of Education, textbooks for grades 3–8 have been fully printed and distributed among educational institutions of the republic.

Textbooks for grades 9 are being replicated and will be transferred to schools in the near future. The next stage will be the printing of textbooks on mathematics and natural sciences for grades 1, 2, 5, 7.

A year ago it was reported that the preparation of a national series of English language textbooks had been completed. Textbooks for senior grades (from 7th to 11th) were developed exclusively at the expense of funds from a private publishing house, without the involvement of donor or budget money.