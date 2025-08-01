18:51
Minister checks readiness of National Surgical Center for liver transplantation

The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev visited the National Surgical Center (NSC), where he got acquainted with the repair work carried out, equipping and preparatory activities for the launch of liver transplant operations.

The minister inspected the renovated premises of the surgery block, the intensive care unit and the specialized liver surgery department.

More than 100 million soms were allocated for repair and restoration work and the purchase of modern equipment, 70 percent of which — for the purchase of high-tech equipment. Operating tables and lamps have been replaced, modern anesthesia machines, supply and exhaust ventilation systems have been installed, ensuring the sterility and safety of complex surgical interventions.

According to the NSC Chief Physician Taalaibek Akmatov, the institution has one of the most modern surgery blocks in the country. About 20,000 patients turn to the center annually, of whom 8,000 are hospitalized, 7,000 undergo abdominal operations. At least 70 percent of interventions are emergency.

«During the visit, special attention was paid to the preparation of the center for liver transplant operations. Conditions have been created in the intensive care unit for the simultaneous accommodation of the donor and recipient, and postoperative rehabilitation will be carried out in the renovated liver surgery unit. Work is currently underway to acquire additional necessary instruments and medical equipment,» the press center noted.

The start date for liver transplants has not yet been specified.
