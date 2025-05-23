Innovative kidney transplant method introduced in Kyrgyzstan

An innovative kidney transplant method has been introduced in Kyrgyzstan. The National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare reported.

For the first time, the Department of Transplantology performed an endovideosurgical nephrectomy on a patient.

The donor was the recipient’s biological brother.

On May 22, the 71st kidney transplant was successfully performed at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare, including the 29th surgery funded by the state. The procedure was carried out using a new German-made laparoscope in a dedicated operating room within the transplant department, which is fully equipped for such surgeries.

The matter is under the constant supervision of the Minister of Health.

It is worth noting that the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare team has been tasked with significantly increasing the number of organ transplants in the country.