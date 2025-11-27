Russian transplant specialist assesses readiness of National Surgical Center

Russian surgeon and transplant specialist Sergey Gauthier visited the National Surgical Center (NSC) in Bishkek, the center reported.

According to the NSC, the guest was given a tour of the facility, including newly renovated operating rooms and modern equipment intended for liver transplant surgeries.

The NSC team and the Russian transplant specialist discussed healthcare issues in Kyrgyzstan and the latest developments in the field of organ transplantation. Sergey Gauthier shared his expertise and delivered a lecture on organ transplantation for NSC surgeons and invited guests.

«We aim to further develop transplant care, particularly in such a complex field as liver transplantation. The NSC has prepared sufficiently for this program: we have examined everything, and we are fully satisfied with the level of readiness, so we can begin,» Sergey Gauthier said.

In 2024, then—Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited a leading Turkish university clinic specializing in organ transplantation and pledged to create the conditions for conducting liver transplants in Kyrgyzstan. Later, an NSC team was sent to Turkey for a three-month internship, and new equipment was purchased.

It was previously reported that over 100 million soms were allocated for renovation and the purchase of modern equipment for the NSC, with 70 percent directed toward acquiring high-tech medical devices.