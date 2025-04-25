Specialists of National Center master innovative diagnostic methods

Starting April 22, laboratory doctors at the National Center of Maternal and Child Welfare have the opportunity to master advanced HLA typing technology directly at their workplace.

According to the National Center, two engineers specializing in training and methodological support for medical professionals have arrived in Bishkek from Moscow. They will also launch and install new equipment.

«Upon completion of the training, the doctors will receive certificates. LUMINEX machine is now fully equipped with the missing components, purchased through the presidential fund. This set of equipment will enable the laboratory to perform HLA typing during organ and bone marrow transplantation. The first trial studies on HLA histocompatibility of organs and tissues have already been successfully conducted on three patients,» the center reported.

Related news Compatibility testing of donor organs available to Kyrgyzstanis

Previously, patients had to travel to Kazakhstan, Turkey, and other countries for HLA typing — a crucial compatibility check between donor and recipient to prevent organ rejection after transplantation.

Since 2012, approximately 70 kidney transplant surgeries have been performed at the National Center of Maternal and Child Welfare. Since January 2024, transplantation has been transferred to budget financing. About 30 such operations have already been performed.

In March 2025, at a meeting with the head of state, the center’s staff was tasked with strengthening human resources within two months, allocating staff for the transplant department, strengthening the laboratory service, starting genetic research, improving the supply of medicines and significantly increasing the number of organ transplant operations.