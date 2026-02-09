Fatal road accident in USA: MFA closely monitoring situation with Kyrgyzstani

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Kyrgyz Republic reported new details about a traffic accident in Indiana (USA) involving a citizen of Kyrgyzstan B.B. The ministry and the republic’s foreign missions are providing the necessary support to the compatriot. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The ministry met with the relatives of the injured citizen. At the same time, staff from the Consulate General in Chicago contacted B.B. directly.

Related news Kyrgyzstani detained in USA over fatal traffic accident in Indiana

During the telephone conversation, the diplomats provided a detailed consular and legal consultation to the compatriot. They provided clear recommendations on further legal and organizational actions within the framework of U.S. law.

At present, the agency is clarifying information regarding the final place of detention of B.B. As soon as the location is established, staff of the Consulate General will arrange a visit to the site for a personal meeting.

The Ministry and the diplomatic mission in the United States are keeping the situation under special control. Diplomats remain in constant contact with the citizen’s relatives and continue to provide comprehensive consular and legal assistance within their competence.