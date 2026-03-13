Green Card lottery 2027: U.S. Department of State tightens rules

The U.S. Department of State is introducing new requirements for registration in the Diversity Visa program (Green Card lottery), which will take effect on April 10. The changes were published on the department’s official website.

The key change will be the requirement to submit digital copies of documents at the initial application stage, aimed at strengthening anti-fraud measures and simplifying participant identification.

Under the updated regulations, applicants will now be required not only to provide details of a valid international passport but also to upload scanned copies of the passport pages containing the holder’s biographical data and signature. Without these documents, registration in the system will not be possible.

In addition to technical requirements, the terminology in the application form has also been revised. The department decided to move away from broader wording: the field «gender» will be replaced with the more precise term «sex,» while instead of indicating the number of full years in the «age» field, applicants will now be required to enter their exact date of birth.

These changes complement the program’s earlier financial reform. Since September 2025, a mandatory $1 registration fee has been introduced for participation in the lottery. Previously, submitting an application was free, but increasing cases of fraud and the temporary suspension of visa issuance in December last year prompted U.S. authorities to revise the program’s procedures.

The new rules will apply to all applicants seeking permanent residency under the 2027 Diversity Visa program.