Sadyr Japarov meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan

During his state visit to Pakistan, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani. The presidential press service reported.
The parties discussed issues related to deepening interparliamentary cooperation. Importance of further developing political dialogue was emphasized, and prospects for expanding the legal framework in transport and logistics, investment, economic, and other areas were considered.
In turn, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq congratulated the head of state on the successful holding of the parliamentary elections and expressed the Pakistani parliament’s readiness for active engagement and support within inter-parliamentary organizations and forums.