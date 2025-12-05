10:50
Sadyr Japarov meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan

During his state visit to Pakistan, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani. The presidential press service reported.

The parties discussed issues related to deepening interparliamentary cooperation. Importance of further developing political dialogue was emphasized, and prospects for expanding the legal framework in transport and logistics, investment, economic, and other areas were considered.

«Sadyr Japarov emphasized the role of Parliament in the development of the state, noting the legislative body’s significant contribution to strengthening the state system and implementing key reforms. He noted the importance of the activities of parliamentary friendship groups and relevant committees of the two countries’ parliaments in strengthening relations,» the statement reads.

In turn, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq congratulated the head of state on the successful holding of the parliamentary elections and expressed the Pakistani parliament’s readiness for active engagement and support within inter-parliamentary organizations and forums.
