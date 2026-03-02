Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic has issued an official notice to importers and manufacturers that, starting January 1, 2025, an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) system has come into effect in the country. The regulations were established by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 322, dated June 19, 2024.

Under the requirements, any company or entrepreneur importing or producing goods and packaging from the list of 24 product groups automatically becomes liable to pay the recycling fee. The list includes batteries, tires, oils, paper, cardboard, household appliances, and other categories of products subject to subsequent recycling.

Importers are required to pay the recycling fee within 15 days of importing products, while domestic manufacturers are required to pay it quarterly, by the 15th day of the reporting period.

The ministry emphasizes that collected funds are being used specifically to develop waste recycling infrastructure and establish a modern ecological system for the country.

The ministry warns that late payment of the fee will result in penalties and fines for each day of delay, in accordance with current legislation. It urges all market participants to comply with the new system’s requirements and plan their payments in advance to avoid violations and ensure transparent operation of the EPR mechanism.