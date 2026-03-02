21:42
USD 87.45
EUR 102.50
RUB 1.13
English

Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic has issued an official notice to importers and manufacturers that, starting January 1, 2025, an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) system has come into effect in the country. The regulations were established by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 322, dated June 19, 2024.

Under the requirements, any company or entrepreneur importing or producing goods and packaging from the list of 24 product groups automatically becomes liable to pay the recycling fee. The list includes batteries, tires, oils, paper, cardboard, household appliances, and other categories of products subject to subsequent recycling.

Importers are required to pay the recycling fee within 15 days of importing products, while domestic manufacturers are required to pay it quarterly, by the 15th day of the reporting period.

The ministry emphasizes that collected funds are being used specifically to develop waste recycling infrastructure and establish a modern ecological system for the country.

The ministry warns that late payment of the fee will result in penalties and fines for each day of delay, in accordance with current legislation. It urges all market participants to comply with the new system’s requirements and plan their payments in advance to avoid violations and ensure transparent operation of the EPR mechanism.
link: https://24.kg/english/364234/
views: 177
Print
Related
Natural Resources Ministry of Kyrgyzstan decides on size of recycling fee rates
Recycling fee law comes into force in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan voices concerns
Popular
EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists
Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed
2 March, Monday
20:01
Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance agreement Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance...
19:55
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
19:46
Kyrgyzstan records 7,700 cases of ARVI and influenza for a week
19:38
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
19:32
Kyrgyz Ambassador to Saudi Arabia makes urgent statement