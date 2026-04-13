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Recycling fee not to significantly affect production costs

Recycling fee rates will not have a significant impact on production costs. Asel Mambetova, director of the state enterprise Eco Operator, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, recycling standards are taken into account when calculating the fee.

As an example, she explained that if a business imports 1,000 tons of household appliances, a 20 percent recycling standard is applied. This equals 200 kilograms, which is then multiplied by the applicable rate, resulting in a relatively small amount.

If an entrepreneur pays directly for the recycling or disposal of products, the recycling fee is not charged, she added.

According to estimates by Eco Operator, more than 1.5 million tons of solid household waste are sent to landfills annually in Kyrgyzstan, negatively impacting the environment.

«Kyrgyzstan is a tourist country. But if it is littered with waste, what tourist will come? We must create proper conditions and protect the environment,» Asel Mambetova said.

The state enterprise Eco Operator was established last year by a government decision.

As of April 1, 2026, the total amount of collected recycling fees has reached 150 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/370078/
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