Environmental protection: How waste gets second life at Kumtor

Kumtor mine has adopted a zero-waste production approach, recycling or disposing of waste using modern technologies.

According to Kumtor Gold Company CJSC, food waste is processed into fertilizers, while plastic and rubber products are sent to specialized recycling plants. Old vehicle tires are either recycled or restored at the tire recycling plant in Tokmok, giving them a second life.

Since the beginning of the year, a modern BRENER waste incineration complex has been operating at the mine for the disposal of waste that cannot be recycled. It meets international standards and does not emit harmful substances. It can safely dispose of up to three tons of waste per day.

The mine also actively reuses water. After treatment at modern purification facilities, the water is reintroduced into the production cycle. The company notes that this approach reduces environmental impact.

Waste that cannot be recycled or incinerated is temporarily stored in a specially equipped, environmentally protected area with a reliable waterproofing system.

Argen Elebesov, an environmental protection engineer at the mine, said the area is fully fenced and under constant monitoring, with all waste-handling operations carried out by specially trained staff. In the future, the territory will be restored to an environmentally safe condition with the natural landscape rehabilitated.

The measures taken at the Kumtor mine demonstrate that waste can be a valuable resource and, with the right approach, waste does not pollute nature.