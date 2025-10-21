10:33
USD 87.45
EUR 102.01
RUB 1.08
English

Forum in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan seeks investment in critical minerals mining

Dialogue on the Extractive Industry: Investment, Transparency, Development Forum was held in Bishkek, bringing together representatives of the government, business community, international organizations, and civil society. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision reported.

Participants discussed how Kyrgyzstan can become an attractive destination for investment in the extraction of critical minerals — resources that play a key role in the global energy transition.

The main goal of the meeting was to build an open dialogue and coordinate steps for the sustainable, transparent, and responsible development of the mining sector. The event was organized with the support of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Kyrgyz Republic, the World Bank, Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), and consulting company Data Lab.

Deputy Director of the Kyrgyz Geological Service Ruslan Kalilov emphasized that transparency and public participation are the foundation of trust, noting that the mining industry can become not only an economic driver but also a source of social development.

World Bank representative Bryan Land highlighted that Kyrgyzstan needs deep and lasting reforms to remain competitive in attracting investment for mineral exploration. World Bank consultant Arkady Rogalsky added that the EITI plays a key role in strengthening trust between the state, business, and society by ensuring transparency and fair rules for all participants.

The forum also focused on environmental transparency, engagement with local communities, and the role of women in the mining sector.

As a result of the meeting, participants adopted a resolution outlining the main directions for future cooperation:

  • The government was advised to continue reforms and enhance coordination in preparation for the 2027 EITI validation.
  • The business sector was encouraged to promote corporate responsibility, environmental transparency, and equal opportunities.
  • Civil society was urged to play a more active role in public oversight and policy discussions.
  • International partners were called on to support Kyrgyzstan in advancing transparency standards and sustainable growth.
link: https://24.kg/english/347859/
views: 85
Print
Related
Natural Resources Ministry identifies promising rare earth mineral deposits
Hungarian-Kyrgyz Food Industry Forum to be held in Bishkek
Time to Act Forum brings together students from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov speaks at Eurasian Economic Forum in China
Bishkek Declaration adopted at III Inter-Parliamentary Forum
Speaker: Central Asia is entering new era of development in its history
Bishkek hosts III Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States
3rd Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States to be held in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov sends greeting to Altai — Ancestral Homeland of Turks Forum
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
Popular
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems
Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold
21 October, Tuesday
10:24
Natural Resources Ministry identifies promising rare earth mineral deposits Natural Resources Ministry identifies promising rare ea...
10:06
Forum in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan seeks investment in critical minerals mining
09:34
President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies ILO Private Employment Agencies Convention
09:29
Fraudsters pose as Construction Ministry employees and extort money
20 October, Monday
18:21
Authorities discuss investment opportunities in Asman City with Chinese company
18:12
34 people died in fires in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
18:04
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
17:37
Specialists test quality of asphalt at Otmok pass in Talas region
14:46
New head of Patrol Police Service appointed in Osh city