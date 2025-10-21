Forum in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan seeks investment in critical minerals mining

Dialogue on the Extractive Industry: Investment, Transparency, Development Forum was held in Bishkek, bringing together representatives of the government, business community, international organizations, and civil society. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision reported.

Participants discussed how Kyrgyzstan can become an attractive destination for investment in the extraction of critical minerals — resources that play a key role in the global energy transition.

The main goal of the meeting was to build an open dialogue and coordinate steps for the sustainable, transparent, and responsible development of the mining sector. The event was organized with the support of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Kyrgyz Republic, the World Bank, Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), and consulting company Data Lab.

Deputy Director of the Kyrgyz Geological Service Ruslan Kalilov emphasized that transparency and public participation are the foundation of trust, noting that the mining industry can become not only an economic driver but also a source of social development.

World Bank representative Bryan Land highlighted that Kyrgyzstan needs deep and lasting reforms to remain competitive in attracting investment for mineral exploration. World Bank consultant Arkady Rogalsky added that the EITI plays a key role in strengthening trust between the state, business, and society by ensuring transparency and fair rules for all participants.

The forum also focused on environmental transparency, engagement with local communities, and the role of women in the mining sector.

As a result of the meeting, participants adopted a resolution outlining the main directions for future cooperation: