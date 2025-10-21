Natural Resources Ministry identifies promising rare earth mineral deposits

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan has identified promising rare earth mineral deposits. The information was announced at Dialogue on the Extractive Industry: Investment, Transparency, and Development Forum.

Ruslan Kalilov, Deputy Director of the Kyrgyz Geological Survey, presented investment projects in the critical (strategic) minerals sector.

He noted that a draft strategy for the development of the critical minerals sector is being developed.

According to him, the most promising deposits are Kutessay II, Kalesai, Kyzyl-Ompol, Northern Aktash, as well as Zardalek and Katranbashi alumina (aluminum) deposits.

As a reminder, in August 2024, the International Business Council reported that the British consulting firm Boston Consulting Group had begun work on developing a draft Critical Minerals Strategy for Kyrgyzstan.

The critical minerals industry is vital to the global economy. The European Commission previously identified 34 types of critical minerals, 17 of which are widespread. According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, all 17 of these minerals are present in Kyrgyzstan, with 10 of them, including antimony and mercury, occurring in large quantities.