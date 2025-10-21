10:33
USD 87.45
EUR 102.01
RUB 1.08
English

Natural Resources Ministry identifies promising rare earth mineral deposits

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan has identified promising rare earth mineral deposits. The information was announced at Dialogue on the Extractive Industry: Investment, Transparency, and Development Forum.

Ruslan Kalilov, Deputy Director of the Kyrgyz Geological Survey, presented investment projects in the critical (strategic) minerals sector.

He noted that a draft strategy for the development of the critical minerals sector is being developed.

According to him, the most promising deposits are Kutessay II, Kalesai, Kyzyl-Ompol, Northern Aktash, as well as Zardalek and Katranbashi alumina (aluminum) deposits.

As a reminder, in August 2024, the International Business Council reported that the British consulting firm Boston Consulting Group had begun work on developing a draft Critical Minerals Strategy for Kyrgyzstan.

The critical minerals industry is vital to the global economy. The European Commission previously identified 34 types of critical minerals, 17 of which are widespread. According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, all 17 of these minerals are present in Kyrgyzstan, with 10 of them, including antimony and mercury, occurring in large quantities.
link: https://24.kg/english/347865/
views: 42
Print
Related
Forum in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan seeks investment in critical minerals mining
Indian company launches gold mining in Kyrgyzstan
Mineral extraction increased in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
Environmental damage from placer gold mining amounted to 1,039 billion soms
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Mining companies contribute 41.7 billion soms to budget in 2024
Kumtor President meets with EITI Chairperson Helen Clark
Kyrgyzstan sends 15 students to study rare metal mining in Russia
State to receive more taxes from mining companies in 2025
Kyrgyzstan tells about prospects of development of iron ore deposits
Popular
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems
Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold
21 October, Tuesday
10:24
Natural Resources Ministry identifies promising rare earth mineral deposits Natural Resources Ministry identifies promising rare ea...
10:06
Forum in Bishkek: Kyrgyzstan seeks investment in critical minerals mining
09:34
President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies ILO Private Employment Agencies Convention
09:29
Fraudsters pose as Construction Ministry employees and extort money
20 October, Monday
18:21
Authorities discuss investment opportunities in Asman City with Chinese company
18:12
34 people died in fires in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
18:04
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
17:37
Specialists test quality of asphalt at Otmok pass in Talas region
14:46
New head of Patrol Police Service appointed in Osh city