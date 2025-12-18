Kyrgyz Geological Service sells subsoil use rights for 40 sites

This year, the Kyrgyz Geological Service sold subsoil use rights for 40 sites. The total revenue amounted to $2,353 million, with a combined starting price of $210,600.

In 2025, auctions were planned and announced for 60 sites in total. Of these, 40 auctions were successful, with final deals exceeding the starting price by more than 11 times.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision noted that this demonstrates strong investor interest in Kyrgyzstan’s mining sector.

At the same time, auctions for 13 sites were declared unsuccessful due to a lack of bids from entrepreneurs.