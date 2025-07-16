Most common type of cybercrime in Kyrgyzstan - telephone fraud

The most common type of cybercrime in Kyrgyzstan is telephone fraud. Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, Baktybek Bekbolotov, reported to Soyuzniki. CSTO media outlet.

According to him, most often citizens receive calls on behalf of «law enforcement officials» regarding alleged criminal cases or non-existent investigations. There are schemes when fraudsters pose as representatives of banks or mobile operators, and criminals lure potential victims, urging them to invest their funds in a supposedly highly profitable business.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, about 1,600 such crimes were registered last year, with a detection rate of up to 48 percent. The investigation is complicated by the fact that the fraudsters use VPNs and other software, and also operate from abroad.

«Only by joining forces can we build effective response mechanisms, exchange experience, train specialists, and create unified approaches to protecting infrastructure, information systems, databases, and the information field,» the Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

He added that the modern world has entered an era of rapid technological development, and our countries are no exception. The digital sphere has firmly entered all aspects of our countries’ lives — from the economy and transport to education, healthcare, defense and security issues. This creates not only new opportunities, but also new challenges that we face every day.

«Threats and risks in cyberspace know no borders and do not distinguish between countries. Attacks on state information systems, critical infrastructure, the financial sector, and citizens’ personal data can seriously damage national security, social stability, and economic development.

Artificial intelligence technologies are developing very rapidly. The prospect of a new generation of AI capable of self-learning and acting independently at unprecedented speeds is changing algorithms and dynamics in the field of decision-making and affecting technological processes and security systems.

The coming relative accessibility, energy efficiency, and low cost of AI technologies are significantly complicating the process of administration and state regulation. In this regard, the risks to security and responsible management are growing,» Baktybek Bekbolotov said.

In his opinion, this is especially relevant for the CSTO countries and their partners, «since our area of responsibility involves intersecting interests, routes, and digital spaces.»

«The need to strengthen state digital sovereignty, which has become the most important component of independence, is increasingly being voiced. The stronger it is, the greater the state’s ability to independently protect its cyberspace, as well as objectively assess its own resources and reduce dependence on external influences and global monopolists. Without control over its own digital resources, any country risks becoming vulnerable to interference from other states or cybercriminals.

In turn, the issue of ensuring cybersecurity is directly linked to the degree of public trust in government institutions. In these conditions, cooperation between the states of the organization becomes a necessity,» he concluded.