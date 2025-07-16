16:17
Kyrgyzstan proposes to hold CSTO forum on cybersecurity annually

Kyrgyzstan proposes that the countries — partners of the Collective Security Treaty Organization — hold a CSTO forum on cybersecurity annually. The Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Bekbolotov reported to Soyuzniki. CSTO media outlet.

In his opinion, the event can be held both in the republic and «in the order of the countries’ chairmanship».

«I hope this format will evolve into an annual event, expanding its agenda and leading to practical actions. I would like the venue to be remembered, so I can suggest an approximate name for the forum — Issyk-Kul Cyber Initiative. As for the venue, it can be held on a permanent basis here in Kyrgyzstan, or in the order of the countries’ chairmanship,» he said.

The first international conference on cybersecurity under the auspices of the CSTO was held on June 19, 2025 in the city of Cholpon-Ata. It was attended by about 150 heads and experts of law enforcement agencies responsible for cybersecurity of the relevant national structures, specialists in the field of digital information protection and IT companies.

«The first experience of holding such a conference is an important step in this direction. The professional and intellectual experience of high-level experts, representatives of government agencies and various organizations is very useful. This is a unique opportunity to hear each other, discuss pressing issues and outline ways of cooperation,» Baktybek Bekbolotov added.
link: https://24.kg/english/336420/
