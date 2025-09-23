14:24
Bishkek to host national cyber exercises Digital Kyrgyzstan

The capital of Kyrgyzstan will host the national cyber exercises Digital Kyrgyzstan for representatives of government agencies, businesses, international organizations, and the expert community from September 24 to September 26. The press service of the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies announced.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies is co-organizing the exercises with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Regional Office for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the OSCE Programme Office.

The goal of the exercises is to enhance specialists’ preparedness for cyber incidents, strengthen coordination at the national and international levels, and practice digital infrastructure protection skills in conditions as close as possible to real attacks.

The program will open with plenary and strategic sessions discussing current information security threats, international experience, and best practices from leading companies such as Group-IB. The first days will include master classes and panel discussions on risk management, incident response, and data sharing in crisis situations.

The key stage of the exercises will take place on September 25-26. Participants will work in teams, analyze simulated cyberattacks, and practice joint countermeasures. Using the interactive CTF platform, specialists will be able to reconstruct the incident, identify points of entry, and demonstrate their digital forensics and cyberthreat investigation skills.

Digital Kyrgyzstan reflects the country’s growing interest in cyber resilience and international cooperation. It will allow specialists to gain new experience, enhance their training, and integrate modern security practices into the national digital security system.
