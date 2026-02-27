Documentary about melting glaciers presented in Bishkek

The premiere screening of a documentary Ala-Too: In Pursuit of Disappearing Glaciers took place in Bishkek on February 26 at the American University of Central Asia.

The film was created by journalists from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, Munara Borombaeva (Bishkek) and Madina Ashilova (Almaty).

According to the filmmakers, the film is based on journalistic research into one of the most pressing issues in Central Asia—the rapid melting of glaciers and its consequences for millions of people.

The film focuses not only on scientific data but also on human stories:

• Voices of science—glaciologists who have been conducting long-term observations and documenting the acceleration of glacier melt;

• Voices of advocates—emergency response personnel who work daily to reduce the mudflow threat to major cities;

• Voices of the victims — Almaty residents who survived the devastating 2015 mudflow, as well as climate migrants from Kyrgyzstan forced to flee their homes due to drought;

• Voices of experts and activists — leading environmentalists from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, analyzing the causes of the situation, debunking myths, and proposing paths for adaptation and regional cooperation.

The film demonstrates how this transboundary environmental problem impacts water and food security, social stability, gender equality, and the realization of the human right to a healthy environment.

The premiere screening served not only as a cultural event but also as a platform for dialogue. The organizers aim to draw the attention of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, government representatives, and civil society to the region’s climate challenges and the need to consolidate efforts in the spirit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Film director Munara Borombaeva noted:

«We tried to show that melting glaciers is not an abstract threat of the future, but a reality the region is already facing today. The film explores the connections between glacier shrinkage, emergencies, climate migration, and drought. We discuss not only the problems but also potential solutions and mechanisms for adapting to climate change.»

The film was produced in 2025 with support from the European Union as part of the Cultivating Audience Resilience through Amplification of Vibrant and Authentic Narratives (CARAVAN) project, implemented by Internews.