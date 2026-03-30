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Office of Presidential Envoy to Batken reports on development of Zardaly

Mamyrzhan Rakhimov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region, paid a working visit to the village of Zardaly in Batken district. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

According to the press service, the head of the region reviewed the village’s social and infrastructure conditions. He also received information on the progress of the construction of a mini-football field, which is being built using funds from the President’s fund.

On September 29, 2024, President Sadyr Japarov visited Zardaly and, during a meeting with residents, supported the village’s provision with electricity, mobile communications, and road and bridge construction, giving relevant instructions to the responsible officials.

As a result, electricity was brought to the village. Work on installing an autonomous solar photovoltaic station with a minimum capacity of 303 kilowatts per hour has been completed, and residential buildings and social facilities have been provided with electricity.

Mega company installed mobile phone service in Zardaly, giving residents access to mobile phone service and internet.

Sary-Talaa — Kyzyl-Tash — Zardaly road has been commissioned. Its total length is 18 kilometers, and construction cost 888.9 million soms. The new design shortened the route by 26 kilometers compared to the old road.

A 30-meter-long metal bridge was built across Kozheshken River, providing road access.

It’s worth noting that the village of Zardaly is located in the mountains, 110 kilometers from the district center of Batken district. Until 2024, villagers lived without electricity and communication, experiencing difficulties with access road.

Zardaly is connected to the district by two routes: a road and a footpath. Part of the road passes through high mountain passes, and due to heavy snowfall, it is closed from October to May.

Residents also traveled 6.2 kilometers along the mountainside, along Kozheshken River, either on foot or on horseback. Nowadays, the village is accessible by car year-round.
link: https://24.kg/english/368029/
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