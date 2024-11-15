Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov opened Zhany-Barak village, built for resettled residents of an exclave in Uzbekistan. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Osh region shared a video of the meeting of the head of state with local residents.

The village elders thanked Sadyr Japarov, the Plenipotentiary Representative, the head of district, members of Parliament and other responsible people for the construction of 101 houses.

«You made history for the Kyrgyz people. We were grateful even for leaving the village where we lived. We are very grateful for the housing built,» one of the locals said.

The President replied that multi-story buildings would be built on the neighboring site. The start has already been given.

«We will give these apartments to those who did not get houses. But through a mortgage for 20-25 years. After all, some families have daughters-in-law with sons. Residential buildings will be five or nine stories high,» he said.

In May 2024, Sadyr Japarov, during a working visit to Osh region, launched the construction of a new village for resettlers from Barak exclave.

According to the general plan, the construction of the new Zhany-Barak village has begun on an area of ​​38 hectares. The general plan provides for the provision of land plots of 8 ares for the construction of residential buildings for 164 citizens, the construction of 101 new houses, as well as the allocation of plots to adult children of residents of the new village. It was planned that the construction of the houses would be completed by August 31.