New village to be built for residents of Barak exclave, President lays capsule

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, as part of his working trip to Osh region, launched construction of a new village for the people resettled from Barak exclave. The press service of the head of state reported.
The President noted the historical significance of this event for all Kyrgyzstanis, since the residents of Barak for many years experienced serious difficulties due to their partial isolation.
According to the master plan, construction of the new village Zhany-Barak will begin on an area of 38 hectares. The master plan provides for the provision of land plots of 8 ares for the construction of residential buildings for 164 citizens, the construction of 101 new houses, as well as the allocation of plots to adult children of residents of the new village. It is planned that the construction of the houses will be completed by August 31.
The President expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyzstanis who, since gaining independence, have not left their homes and remained in Barak, despite border problems.
Sadyr Japarov called on the residents of Zhany-Barak to make joint efforts to develop their new village and emphasized that border villages are always in the focus of attention of the country’s leadership.