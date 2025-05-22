Bridge in Novopokrovka village opened for cars

The bridge across Big Chui Canal on Novopokrovka-Sary-Zhon road was restored and opened for passenger car traffic on May 21. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

On May 3, one lane of the bridge became unusable and traffic was temporarily suspended.

According to the ministry, restoration work began immediately: the damaged part of the bridge was renovated, and its structure was strengthened. After the completion of the asphalt laying work, the bridge was opened only for passenger cars.

«As for the new bridge, its design is already ready. The movement of trucks will be allowed after its construction is completed,» the statement says.