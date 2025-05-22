18:33
USD 87.45
EUR 98.83
RUB 1.10
English

Bridge in Novopokrovka village opened for cars

The bridge across Big Chui Canal on Novopokrovka-Sary-Zhon road was restored and opened for passenger car traffic on May 21. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

On May 3, one lane of the bridge became unusable and traffic was temporarily suspended.

According to the ministry, restoration work began immediately: the damaged part of the bridge was renovated, and its structure was strengthened. After the completion of the asphalt laying work, the bridge was opened only for passenger cars.

«As for the new bridge, its design is already ready. The movement of trucks will be allowed after its construction is completed,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/330012/
views: 223
Print
Related
Officials promise to connect most remote village in Issyk-Kul region to Internet
Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of Zhany-Barak village in Osh region
President visits most remote village in Batken region - Zardaly
New village to be built for residents of Barak exclave, President lays capsule
Experimental village with 300 houses to appear in Naryn region
35 new villages may appear in Kyrgyzstan
Head of Uzbekistan meets with residents of village, inhabited by ethnic Kyrgyz
Leninskoye village to be left without gas for 3 days
Popular
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10 SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
22 May, Thursday
17:45
Vendors oppose relocation of Kelechek market in Osh city Vendors oppose relocation of Kelechek market in Osh cit...
16:28
Heavy rains and possible mudflows forecast in Kyrgyzstan
16:24
Film by Kyrgyz director gets chance to compete for Oscar
16:13
Transport and logistics complex to be built on Kyrgyzstan–Kazakhstan border
16:01
Incomes of Kyrgyzstanis increased in 2024