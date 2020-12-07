Experimental village with 300 houses to appear in Naryn region

A new experimental Ak-Tilek village may appear in Ak-Tala district of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Draft order of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services has been submitted for public discussion.

As background statement says, the project provides for resettlement of residents of the existing Ak-Chiy and Zhany Tilek villages, located in ​​seismic and mudflow hazard area. The Emergencies Ministry’s commission issued an opinion on the need for resettlement.

The new village is designed for 1,500 residents, or 300 households. The land for the future village was transformed by the government in November 2019.

The state agency plans to give the project an experimental status, because new urban planning, space-planning solutions, structures, building materials and engineering support systems will be used in the design and construction of the village.

The project is planned to be implemented within three years.

It is noted that the general plan of Ak-Tilek village is implemented using the experience gained in the science of world urban planning, the latest achievements invented to improve people’s lives and respect the environment. The houses will be built using a pre-fabricated monolithic method, which provides excellent thermal engineering and high seismic characteristics.

Investments and financing are planned through the UNECE Geneva programs by attracting foreign investments. There is a preliminary agreement at the level of the Executive Secretary of the ECE committee.