Leninskoye village to be left without gas for 3 days

Leninskoye village will be left without gas on September 26-28. Public Relations and Mass Media Department of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

According to it, in connection with the repair work, the supply of the fuel will be stopped on Zelenaya, Podgornaya, Prokhladnaya, Yuzhnaya, Vostochnaya, Vinogradnaya, Novaya, Rechnaya, Alma-Atinskaya, Kommunarskaya, Naberezhnaya, Zarechnaya Streets, in Chayniy, Maslopromskiy, Internatsionalniy Lanes.

In addition, gas supply to Kyzyl-Bulak village will be stopped on September 26.