Over 5,000 people involved in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction

On March 24, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Erlist Akunbekov held a working meeting on the implementation of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway project.
Over 3.5 million cubic meters of excavation work has been completed.
Representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the national company Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, and China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan Railway Company participated in the meeting.
The main focus of the construction is tunneling, earthworks, and bridge construction.
Erlist Akunbekov emphasized the need for strict adherence to safety and environmental standards. The Cabinet of Ministers assured that it will provide the necessary conditions, support, and coordination for the project’s implementation.
The China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway project is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region and aims to create a new transport corridor between East and West.
The route will connect the railway networks of China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, providing access to countries in Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. For Kyrgyzstan, the project is of strategic importance, as it will diversify transport routes and strengthen the country’s transit potential.
The total length of the railway will be approximately 450-500 kilometers, a significant part of which will pass through Kyrgyzstan. Due to the complex mountainous terrain, numerous tunnels and bridges will be built, making the project technically challenging and capital-intensive.
The total cost of construction of the China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway is estimated at approximately $4.7 billion.
Funding for the project is provided by two main sources. Approximately $2.3 billion is being provided by China as a long-term loan. A comparable amount is being allocated to the authorized capital of the joint project company, with shares divided as follows: China — 51 percent, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan — 24.5 percent each.
Kyrgyzstan’s share in the project is approximately $700 million, including its capital contribution and associated costs.