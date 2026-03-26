Over 5,000 people involved in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction

On March 24, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Erlist Akunbekov held a working meeting on the implementation of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway project.

Over 3.5 million cubic meters of excavation work has been completed.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the main design materials have already been prepared, and refinement of the drawings and coordination with relevant authorities are ongoing. Extensive work is underway at construction sites, involving over 5,000 people and over 5,600 pieces of equipment.

Representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the national company Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, and China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan Railway Company participated in the meeting.

The main focus of the construction is tunneling, earthworks, and bridge construction.

Erlist Akunbekov emphasized the need for strict adherence to safety and environmental standards. The Cabinet of Ministers assured that it will provide the necessary conditions, support, and coordination for the project’s implementation.