China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: Progress of construction

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Jalal-Abad region, Tilek Tekebayev, familiarized himself with the progress of construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the Jalal-Abad International Airport. The office of the Presidential Envoy to Jalal-Abad reported on Facebook.

The head of the region, Tilek Tekebayev, held meetings with local authorities and the management of Chinese construction companies. He inspected construction work in Eshme and Tosh-Kutchu districts, as well as in Changet-Sai and Kalma-Kyrchyn villages of Barpy and Kok-Art aiyl aimaks of Suzak district.

In addition, the Plenipotentiary Representative visited the construction site of the airport, which is being built on an area of more than 380 hectares.

On June 6, 2025, an agreement was signed between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to facilitate the implementation of the railway project, and the issue of financing was also resolved. The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan ratified the agreement on June 19, and President Sadyr Japarov signed it on June 27. Construction of the road began in October 2024.
