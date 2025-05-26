China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule

Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise urges not to doubt the implementation of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway project. The enterprise refutes the information published by one media outlet featuring former Minister of Economy Zhenishbek Baiguttiev, which claims a superficial approach to the project and financial issues, and considers it untrue.

«Numerous studies and years of negotiations have been conducted on the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway. In 2023, by decision of the governments of the three countries, a final international-level feasibility study was developed, confirming the technical feasibility and economic viability of the new railway line. Based on this feasibility study, a final decision was made to implement the project, financing sources were identified, and responsible enterprises were appointed. Therefore, the claim about a superficial approach to the project and financial issues does not correspond to reality,» Kyrgyz Temir Zholu stated.

In addition, the statement notes that the three countries involved in the project have decided that the construction will be carried out by China Railway International Corporation as the general contractor.

«To date, a fixed-cost construction contract has been signed with them. Construction work has begun, and one of the obligations of the general contractor is to complete the project on time and with proper quality.

As for the economic attractiveness of the project for Kyrgyzstan, the project gives the republic an opportunity to become a key transit corridor between China and the countries of Central Asia and Europe, ensuring sustainable economic growth. It will create new jobs, accelerate the development of regional infrastructure, and attract long-term investments. Even if only Chinese goods transit along the railway, Kyrgyzstan will receive a steady income from transit fees, strengthening the state budget.

Moreover, there will be demand for logistics services, the construction of warehouses, maintenance bases, and stations, which will impact the development of domestic trade and access to affordable goods. The opinion of Zhenishbek Baiguttiev is based on a rather superficial understanding of the details and terms of the project,» Kyrgyz Temir Zholu added.