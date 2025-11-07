Certain fees waived for staff working on China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree temporarily simplifying procedures for foreign employees involved in China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway project.

According to the decree, from November 6, 2025 to October 31, 2026, foreign specialists arriving in Kyrgyzstan to work on Torugart—Jalal-Abad section—including design, construction, financing, and subsequent operation of the railway—will benefit from temporarily simplified procedures for paying state fees and registration-related charges.

The initiative aims to accelerate the implementation of this strategic railway, considered a key infrastructure project that will enhance Kyrgyzstan’s transit potential and investment appeal.

The administration of the president, the State Committee for National Security, and the Presidential Affairs Department are responsible for overseeing compliance with the decree.

The decree came into effect on November 6, 2025.