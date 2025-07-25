15:26
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project

Georgia has been invited to consider participation in China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway project. The press service of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport reported.

Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov held talks with Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in road and rail transport, as well as the development of international multimodal corridors using Georgian seaports.

Taking into account the importance of the project on construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the prospect of integrating this railway into the system of international transport corridors, in particular the Middle Corridor, Ilkhom Makhkamov offered the Georgian side to consider the possibility of participating in this project, the statement says.
