President: China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to reshape regional logistics

On November 16, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, during his working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, participated in and spoke at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent.

According to Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise, addressing the development of transport infrastructure, he noted that a new transport artery is being created in the region.

«The construction of the strategically important China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will not merely connect our countries but will reshape logistics, providing our nations with the shortest route to the largest markets in Asia and Europe. In this context, the construction of the Zangezur Corridor appears as a logical and strategic continuation of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

To enhance efficiency in the transport sector, I propose developing and launching a unified electronic platform — Digital Transit Corridor — for the exchange of customs data and drawing up permits based on a one-stop shop principle,» the president said.