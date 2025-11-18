18:21
President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

President Sadyr Japarov explained in an interview with Kabar news agency why foreign workers are building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

He noted that local workers do not yet have enough experience to build such a railway.

«What kind of railway are we talking about if our companies cannot even properly asphalt the roads in Naryn? Four years ago, I gave Kyrgyz companies Balykchi-Barskoon section on the southern shore of Issyk-Kul. They still haven’t finished. I came to check on the progress, and there were few workers, and everything was dragging on. I asked why. They replied, ‘After payday, many disappear for three or four days,’» the head of state said.

He added that China Road company laid asphalt on the northern shore of Issyk-Kul Lake on Korumdu-Balbay section during the season. The Kyrgyz Republic also lacks the necessary equipment: equipment for drilling tunnels, building bridges in the mountains, and other modern infrastructure.

If we want to build China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway ourselves, we won’t finish it in 30 years.

Sadyr Japarov

«We are building Balykchy-Kochkor-Kara-Keche branch ourselves. But it runs on flat terrain. Our specialists are still learning and gaining experience. In addition, our engineers are working on Chinese-Kyrgyz-Uzbek project — we sent them there specifically to learn. When we have our own professionals, then we can say, ‘We will build everything ourselves’. It’s too early for that,» he concluded.
