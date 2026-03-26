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Reconstruction of Naryn River bridge approved: President ratifies agreement

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the exchange of notes between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Japan on the project «Reconstruction (construction) of a bridge over Naryn River on Bishkek—Osh road to improve connectivity with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route,» as well as a grant agreement between the Cabinet and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project provides for the construction of a modern 210-meter bridge over Naryn River in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region, replacing the existing structure built in 1964.

The Government of Japan will provide a grant of $21.5 million, while Kyrgyzstan will contribute co-financing from the national budget in the amount of $113,300.

Implementation of the project is expected to increase the capacity of the strategic Bishkek—Osh road, reduce travel time for freight and passenger transport, and strengthen regional connectivity with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The law will enter into force in 10 days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/367517/
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