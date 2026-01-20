Construction of six-lane bridge on Zhibek-Zholu: Mayor orders quality inspection
Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev held an on-site meeting and inspected the work on key infrastructure projects in the capital. During the visit, the mayor visited Zhibek Zholu Avenue, where a bridge is being built across Alamedin River. The press service of the City Hall reported.
During the inspection, it was discovered that the fencing installed at the site did not meet quality standards. Aibek Dzhunushaliev ordered to terminate the contract with the contractor as soon as possible.
The mayor also ordered an inspection of the legality of the placement of structures along the riverbed in the construction zone and, if necessary, take action within the framework of the law.
City services will continue to monitor the progress of construction and the quality of work performed at the site.