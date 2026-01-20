15:57
Construction of six-lane bridge on Zhibek-Zholu: Mayor orders quality inspection

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev held an on-site meeting and inspected the work on key infrastructure projects in the capital. During the visit, the mayor visited Zhibek Zholu Avenue, where a bridge is being built across Alamedin River. The press service of the City Hall reported.

During the inspection, it was discovered that the fencing installed at the site did not meet quality standards. Aibek Dzhunushaliev ordered to terminate the contract with the contractor as soon as possible.

The mayor also ordered an inspection of the legality of the placement of structures along the riverbed in the construction zone and, if necessary, take action within the framework of the law.

It is noted that the bridge under construction will be six-lane, which should significantly improve traffic capacity in this area. The project includes areas for parking taxis. According to city officials, this will improve the convenience and safety of traffic.

City services will continue to monitor the progress of construction and the quality of work performed at the site.
