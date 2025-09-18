New bridge on Naryn—Oruktam road commissioned

A new bridge at 39th kilometer of Naryn—Oruktam road has been commissioned. The Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the bridge is constructed of metal structures.

«Appropriate road signs have been installed. The bridge is open to traffic. Parapets will be installed soon. State-owned enterprise Kyrgyzavtozhol-Sever has been involved in the construction. It should be noted that a hydroelectric power station is planned for construction in Naryn region, and this bridge serves as a temporary crossing to the power station,» the statement reads.