10:23
USD 87.45
EUR 103.62
RUB 1.06
English

New bridge on Naryn—Oruktam road commissioned

A new bridge at 39th kilometer of Naryn—Oruktam road has been commissioned. The Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the bridge is constructed of metal structures.

«Appropriate road signs have been installed. The bridge is open to traffic. Parapets will be installed soon. State-owned enterprise Kyrgyzavtozhol-Sever has been involved in the construction. It should be noted that a hydroelectric power station is planned for construction in Naryn region, and this bridge serves as a temporary crossing to the power station,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/343949/
views: 93
Print
Related
Seismic resistance in construction in Kyrgyzstan to be ensured through Eurocodes
Construction of congress hall near Yntymak Ordo in Bishkek shown on video
Construction Ministry inspects houses in Bishkek after earthquake
Sports and Rehabilitation Center to be built in Issyk-Kul region
Transport Ministry to build bridge across Naryn River on Bishkek—Osh road
President visits construction site of Cultural Service Center in Kara-Kuldzha
New weightlifting sports school building completed in Bishkek
Ministry of Construction: 115 facilities to be commissioned by August 31
Kindergarten for 100 children to be built in Ak-Orgo
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan revokes 249 licenses in first half of 2025
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
18 September, Thursday
10:20
Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy wins silver at World Wrestling Championships Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy wins silver at World Wres...
10:10
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announces search for successor
09:57
New bridge on Naryn—Oruktam road commissioned
09:48
Russia withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture
09:35
Sadyr Japarov signs law renaming Jalal-Abad to Manas
17 September, Wednesday
19:41
Vice President of Turkey visits Ata-Beyit Historical and Memorial Complex
17:20
Vice President of Turkey arrives in Kyrgyzstan
16:58
Underground gambling club in Bishkek busted by criminal investigation officers
16:47
10th International Theatre Festival of Small Forms IMPULSE opened in Bishkek