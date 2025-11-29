Auezov Street bridge in Bishkek renovated and opened to traffic

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev and Bishkek City Council Speaker Bekzhan Usenaliev officially reopened the renovated bridge on Auezov Street today, the City Hall reported.

This event has been long awaited by residents of nearby neighborhoods, who faced daily inconveniences due to restricted traffic.

«The bridge underwent a full reconstruction with widening. Its total width is now 24 meters and its length is 70 meters (two merged sections). Four traffic lanes have been built for vehicles, and on both sides there are convenient 3-meter-wide sidewalks. Two layers of asphalt have been laid, and 12 new street lights installed. In 2026, concrete work is planned inside the canal under the bridge to reinforce the base, side sections, and embankments,» the statement says.

Reconstruction began in July and was completed 30 days ahead of schedule, which was especially welcomed by residents who use this route daily.