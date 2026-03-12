18:51
USD 87.45
EUR 100.98
RUB 1.10
English

Bridge expansion work continues on Lebedinovka–GES-5 road in Bishkek

Work to expand a bridge on Lebedinovka—GES-5 road, which leads to the northern bypass road of Bishkek, is actively ongoing, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, old metal railings and the worn asphalt layer have been completely dismantled on both sides of the bridge. New reinforced concrete beams have been installed, and bridge widening works are currently underway.

In addition, earthworks continue along the road section up to Zhibek Zholu Avenue (from kilometer 0 to 360), while relocation of power lines and communication lines is also in progress.

Due to the construction work on the bridge, a section of Lebedinovka—GES-5 road (0–360 meters) has been temporarily closed to traffic from February 15 to April 20.

The total length of Lebedinovka—HPP-5 road is 5.1 kilometers. As part of the reconstruction project, the road category will be upgraded and it will be widened from two to four lanes. The project also includes the installation of street lighting, the construction of sidewalks on both sides of the existing large bridge, and a separate pedestrian bridge.
link: https://24.kg/english/365726/
views: 141
Print
Related
Japan to allocate $20.5 million for construction of bridge across Naryn River
Construction of six-lane bridge on Zhibek-Zholu: Mayor orders quality inspection
Bridge opened on Shamshiev Street in Osh after repairs
Auezov Street bridge in Bishkek renovated and opened to traffic
New bridge on Shukurov Street opened to traffic in Bishkek
New bridge on Naryn—Oruktam road commissioned
Transport Ministry to build bridge across Naryn River on Bishkek—Osh road
Truck pulled out of Naryn River, driver is missing
Main road to Sokh enclave temporarily closed due to bridge crack
Kumtor begins construction of bridge to connect Togolok deposit with Uch-Koshkon
Popular
Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan
Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months
Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight
12 March, Thursday
17:43
Fight against HIV: KR prepares application for new Global Fund grant cycle Fight against HIV: KR prepares application for new Glob...
17:35
Bridge expansion work continues on Lebedinovka–GES-5 road in Bishkek
17:23
Internet fraud: Kyrgyzstanis lost 826 million soms in 2025
17:14
Mobile diagnostic complex begins work in Osh region
15:22
Bishkek residents complain to European experts about trolleybus removal