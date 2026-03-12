Bridge expansion work continues on Lebedinovka–GES-5 road in Bishkek

Work to expand a bridge on Lebedinovka—GES-5 road, which leads to the northern bypass road of Bishkek, is actively ongoing, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, old metal railings and the worn asphalt layer have been completely dismantled on both sides of the bridge. New reinforced concrete beams have been installed, and bridge widening works are currently underway.

In addition, earthworks continue along the road section up to Zhibek Zholu Avenue (from kilometer 0 to 360), while relocation of power lines and communication lines is also in progress.

Due to the construction work on the bridge, a section of Lebedinovka—GES-5 road (0–360 meters) has been temporarily closed to traffic from February 15 to April 20.

The total length of Lebedinovka—HPP-5 road is 5.1 kilometers. As part of the reconstruction project, the road category will be upgraded and it will be widened from two to four lanes. The project also includes the installation of street lighting, the construction of sidewalks on both sides of the existing large bridge, and a separate pedestrian bridge.